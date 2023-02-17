In Mumbai, BMC demolishes 32 illegal structures on Chembur plot

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday morning removed 32 unauthorised encroachments from a 5,000 sq m land parcel in Chembur. Civic officials said that this plot was reserved under BMC’s 2034 development plan for public usage and the idea is to create a garden and set up a waste recycling plant on this plot.

Civic officials said that since the plot was lying idle, it was taken over by encroachers. The officials also said that over the past few months, miscreants had tarnished the image of the locality by carrying out drug consumption and similar illegal activities in the plot.

“This plot is owned by the BMC and is also reserved for public amenities, therefore we had to empty it from the encroachers,” Vishvas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner from M/West ward said. “This plot is owned by the BMC and is also reserved for public amenities, therefore we had to empty it from the encroachers,” Vishvas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner from M/West ward said.

Based on complaints and realising the need for setting up a waste recycling plant, civic officials carried out an eviction drive. The officials also said that before removing the encroachers from the plot, the local ward office had issued multiple notices asking them to voluntarily evict the space.

Also read | Bad air quality trend continues into February, Mumbai sees worst AQI in 4 years

Almost all the structures that were set up on the plot were shanties made with tarpaulin and asbestos sheets. The BMC used JCBs to dismantle these structures.

“There is a long demand from the solid waste management department for setting up a plant that will segregate solid and plastic waste and will be able to recycle waste also, on a daily basis. This plot is owned by the BMC and is also reserved for public amenities, therefore we had to empty it from the encroachers,” Vishvas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner from M/West ward, told The Indian Express on Friday.

“There is also a provision to set up a garden in this plot, so we may set up the garden as well as the waste treatment plant in this same plot,” he said.