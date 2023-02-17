scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

In Mumbai, BMC demolishes 32 illegal structures on Chembur plot

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the plot was reserved and the civic body intended to set up a waste treatment plant and a garden there.

Almost all the structures that were set up on the plot were shanties made with tarpaulin and asbestos sheets. (Express)
Listen to this article
In Mumbai, BMC demolishes 32 illegal structures on Chembur plot
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday morning removed 32 unauthorised encroachments from a 5,000 sq m land parcel in Chembur. Civic officials said that this plot was reserved under BMC’s 2034 development plan for public usage and the idea is to create a garden and set up a waste recycling plant on this plot.

Civic officials said that since the plot was lying idle, it was taken over by encroachers. The officials also said that over the past few months, miscreants had tarnished the image of the locality by carrying out drug consumption and similar illegal activities in the plot.

demolition mumbai “This plot is owned by the BMC and is also reserved for public amenities, therefore we had to empty it from the encroachers,” Vishvas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner from M/West ward said.

Based on complaints and realising the need for setting up a waste recycling plant, civic officials carried out an eviction drive. The officials also said that before removing the encroachers from the plot, the local ward office had issued multiple notices asking them to voluntarily evict the space.

Also read |Bad air quality trend continues into February, Mumbai sees worst AQI in 4 years

Almost all the structures that were set up on the plot were shanties made with tarpaulin and asbestos sheets. The BMC used JCBs to dismantle these structures.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...

“There is a long demand from the solid waste management department for setting up a plant that will segregate solid and plastic waste and will be able to recycle waste also, on a daily basis. This plot is owned by the BMC and is also reserved for public amenities, therefore we had to empty it from the encroachers,” Vishvas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner from M/West ward, told The Indian Express on Friday.

More from Mumbai

“There is also a provision to set up a garden in this plot, so we may set up the garden as well as the waste treatment plant in this same plot,” he said.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 16:04 IST
Next Story

Dharmendra was ‘shocked’ when Salim Khan added second wife Helen’s name on daughter Alvira’s wedding invite

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close