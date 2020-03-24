Mumbai: BMC extends home tests to residents suffering from pneumonia, cold

The BMC has started extending COVID-19 home tests to residents suffering from pneumonia, cough, high fever and cold, breathlessness and asthma among other respiratory problems. (Representational Image) The BMC has started extending COVID-19 home tests to residents suffering from pneumonia, cough, high fever and cold, breathlessness and asthma among other respiratory problems. (Representational Image)

An individual seeking to undergo the test will have to produce a prescription for the same from a local dispensary or a private doctor. One has to approach the helpline numbers of the four private laboratories approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The test charges have been capped at Rs 4,500.

The civic body had rolled out home testing facilities on Tuesday, through the helpline numbers — Metropolis (8422801801), Thyrocare (9702466333), Suburban Diagnostics (022- 61700019) and HN Reliance Hospital (982043966).

Currently, a person with travel history to the affected countries, showing symptoms and coming into close contact with COVID-19 positive patients, as well as symptomatic health workers and those with acute respiratory distress are tested for infection at the civic-run Kasturba and KEM hospitals as well as the four private laboratories approved by the Centre on Sunday.

According to World Health Organisation’s (WHO) myth-buster guidelines, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill due to the virus.

At present, travellers from abroad are screened at the Mumbai international airport for suspected symptoms and divided into three categories — A (with symptoms and sent to isolation and testing facility at Kasturba hospital), B (with no symptoms but are senior citizens with co-morbidity are sent to quarantine facilities) and C (those no symptoms or comorbidity are advised 14-days home quarantine).

The BMC health department is keeping a track of over 1,000 residents in home quarantine. Of those in home quarantine, three have shown symptoms. Till now, the state government has placed 1,304 passengers under observation for symptoms such as cough, cold, pneumonia or fever. Currently, 418 international travellers are admitted in isolation facilities.

