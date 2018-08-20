Mumbai: BMC hires private agency for crematorium upkeep

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

After privatisation of the housekeeping departments at civic-run hospitals, schools and buildings, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now all set to appoint a private agency to maintain and clean crematoriums across the city.

The civic body declared that it would entrust a private agency with the task of upkeeping the cremation grounds. However, it will not recruit or appoint its own employees for the job but ask the private agency to directly hire workers. The BMC has already appointed KHFM Hospitality Facility Management to look after each of the seven municipal zones the city is divided into. The company will take care of cleanliness at 46 cremation grounds under the civic body and Rs 13 crore has been sanctioned for a year.

BMC also conducted a test among 1,388 workers for the recruitment, which also included employees currently employed in cleaning cremation grounds. “Crematorium is a public place, which is often neglected. It needs more cleanliness and upkeep like many other public places. Hence, the decision has been taken that the appointed agency will keep the places clean and sanitised,” said a senior BMC official. Many crematoriums are in bad shape across the city at present. Flowers, garlands and other items offered on the body at the crematoriums lie in heaps for days. This inconveniences people who visit the crematoriums. “We had received complaints against some of the crematoriums. However, now this will not be the scenario any more as a dedicated agency for the upkeep of these crematoriums has been hired,” the official said.

