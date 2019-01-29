Mumbai: Seeking leave, pay hike, BMC health post workers protest

HUNDREDS OF women workers from the BMC’s health posts protested at Azad Maidan on Monday, demanding that their long pending issues be resolved.

For several years, the workers have been demanding maternity and other leaves, increase in minimum pay, provident fund benefits and pension. The protesters said that despite assurances by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, their grievances remain unresolved.

Around 4,000 women workers are employed at the 202 health posts across the city and suburbs, majority of these located in slums. They work at the ground level, helping implement the BMC, state and central government’s health schemes.

According to Mahapalika Arogya Seva Karmchari Sangathana, under whose banner Monday’s protest was held, the women play a crucial role in providing guidance, information collection and referral services for various diseases and also for vaccination drives, including for polio and leprosy. They assist as primary responders at the health posts to TB patients, pregnant women and children suffering from measles and rubella among others. Also, they participate in all kinds of census surveys.

The president of the Sanghatana, Prakash Devdas, said: “Last August, after our protest, the CM had promised that all our demands would be accepted in a couple of months. But it has been more than five months now and nothing has happened. The BMC has not accepted any of our demands. Our agitation will continue if we don’t get any response.”

Suvarna Naik from the Mulund health post, who was part of the protest, said: “Last week, during the measles and rubella vaccination drive, I had sustained a fracture on my right hand after a student pushed me. Though I sustained injuries during duty hours, my salary was deducted as I was on leave for treatment. This is unfair… we don’t get any benefits.”

“There is no maternity leave or other leaves and we are paid merely Rs 5,000 per month. And all the government schemes are implemented by us,” she added.