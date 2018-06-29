Mumbai: BMC ‘fixes’ potholes on Besant Road

Two months after repair, potholes had emerged on the East cross lane on Besant street, Santacruz West on Tuesday. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia/Files) Two months after repair, potholes had emerged on the East cross lane on Besant street, Santacruz West on Tuesday. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia/Files)

Two days after The Indian Express reported that potholes on Besant Street in Santacruz West had resurfaced after being repaired in April, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed it had “fixed” them on Thursday. The civic body claimed that it had already initiated the process of blacklisting the contractor.

After reports were published on June 26 and 27, the BMC’s H/west ward (Bandra, Khar and Santacruz west) on Thursday fixed all the potholes — that had emerged on the East Cross Lane on Besant Street in Santacruz (W) — using the premix material that was available with the ward office. The ward officials claimed that it had already issued a showcause notice to the said contractor on May 31 and the process of blacklisting him has begun after a hearing that was conducted on June 26. The repair work of East Cross Lane on Besant street in Santacruz west began on April 15, following a bhoomi poojan in the presence of BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

Local BJP corporator Hetal Gala had even sent apology letters to around 24 housing societies on East Cross Lane, Besant Street, for the inconvenience caused to them due to the road. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H west ward, Sharad Ughade, said: “…the firm failed to complete the work of road repair with good quality material. We have already issued him a showcause notice.”

