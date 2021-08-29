Mumbai: BMC’s first EV charging station in a public parking lot gets good response

As many as 20 vehicles have so far visited the electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Dadar West which had been inaugurated on August 17 by state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. The station, located at the Kohinoor building parking lot, is the first to be set up in a public parking lot (PPL).

Thackeray has promised to set up more EV charging stations and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is exploring locations for the same on municipal properties.

“The EV charging station at the Dadar PPL is getting a good response. So far 20 vehicles have been charged. In addition, there have been many enquiries from those looking to buy an EV,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G/North ward.

The civic body will initially install 35 charging points, which will later be increased to 100. Civic officials said they are planning to set up solar energy plants for the charging points instead of relying on conventional energy.

The BMC has also planned Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (PEVCs) across 29 civic-run public parking lots in the city.

The EV charging station in Dadar West has the capacity to charge 72 vehicles in a day, with a 2 DC fast charger which can charge four vehicles at a time and three slow chargers that can charge three vehicles at a time. The DC fast charger is industrial-grade equipment which can completely charge a vehicle in 1-1.5 hours, whereas the domestic-grade AC charger or slow charger takes six to seven hours to do the same job.

The BMC on Friday also flagged off five electric vehicles to be used by the civic body. The vehicles have been taken on lease from Energy Efficiency Services Limited, an energy service firm of the Government of India, for Rs 27,000 a month including maintenance and repairs.

The municipal corporation plans to get more EVs for use by elected representatives and civic officials. In the first phase, it plans to procure about 100 vehicles for official purposes and transportation of garbage by the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department.