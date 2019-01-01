Mumbai: BMC and fire brigade inspect 377 establishments

THE BMC and the fire brigade have inspected 377 establishments and commercial units across the 24 wards as part of a week-long fire safety awareness drive beginning December 24.

In December alone, four major fires in the city had left 20 dead in less than 15 days.

Out of the 377, the fire brigade took action against 31 restaurants and commercial structures for flouting norms. The civic body meanwhile, issued notice to one unit and inspection reports to two restaurants, demolished two structures while removing encroachment and obstacles from 15. It also seized 123 illegal gas cylinders.

“We had conducted the awareness drive throughout the week, with one day each for restaurants, malls, smaller eateries and shops and other commercial establishments,” said Prithviraj Chavan, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, M/west ward.