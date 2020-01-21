Mumbai: BMC finalises contractors for open spaces, bidding below 40 per cent of estimate cost

According to the proposal, in R-South (Kandivali) ward, contractor Kanak Construction has agreed to maintain all open spaces with Rs 3.38 crore, which is 41.41 per cent below the estimate cost. According to the proposal, in R-South (Kandivali) ward, contractor Kanak Construction has agreed to maintain all open spaces with Rs 3.38 crore, which is 41.41 per cent below the estimate cost.

With the cost being 41 per cent below the estimate in some wards, BMC has finalised contractors for maintenance for its open spaces across the city. Following the unusually low bidding, citizens have raised questions over the quality of work taken by these contractors. There are over 1,000 open spaces in Mumbai that are maintained by the civic body.

BMC has finalised 24 contractors for 24 wards for maintaining open spaces, traffic islands and road divides for the next one year. The civic body will spend Rs 46.18 crore on the overall maintenance. However, in many wards, contractors have taken up work at 41 per cent below the estimated cost prepared by the civic body’s Garden Department.

According to the proposal, in R-South (Kandivali) ward, contractor Kanak Construction has agreed to maintain all open spaces with Rs 3.38 crore, which is 41.41 per cent below the estimate cost. Work estimate prepared by BMC is Rs 5.77 crore. In M-West (Chembur), while BMC’s estimate is Rs 7.67 crore, contractor Rajdeep Enterprises has quoted 40.50 per cent below it, at Rs 4.56 crore. At least a dozen contractors have quoted below 35 per cent of the estimated cost.

Citizen activist Shakeel Shaikh said low bidding will affect quality of work. “If the contractor is agreeing to do work for as low as below 40 per cent of the estimated cost, there is serious question of quality. The maintenance of open spaces is very poor…” An official from the Garden Department said, “…We take additional deposits from contractors to make sure work quality is not going to be affected.”

Bandra Fort beautification

BMC will take up work on the beautification of the Bandra Fort precinct. Work will be completed in one and a half years. Officials said work will include demolition and reconstruction of the protection wall, a renovated entry gate, a composting pit, footpaths of basalt rock, heritage-based direction, name plates and illumination. BMC will spend Rs 20.62 crore on the project. It has awarded the contract to API Civilcon Private Limited, which has quoted 15 per cent below the estimate.

