Mumbai: BMC finalises company to set up waste-to-energy plant in Deonar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified a company for setting up a waste to energy plant in the city’s largest dumping ground in Deonar, officials said.

According to officials, the plant will have a capacity to process 600 metric tonne garbage daily, which will produce four mega-watts of electricity. The civic body has finalised Chenna MSW Private Limited and it will spend Rs 1,056 crore on the project, which includes 15 years of operation and maintenance. “The work includes reclaiming of land, the plant set up, and the operation,” an official said. “It will take 40 months to be fully operational. We have already reduced the waste dumping at the Deonar ground and by 2023, it will be shut down.” A proposal of a waste-to-energy plant will be tabled in the standing committee for final approval.

The Deonar dumping ground, spread across 120 hectares, reached saturation years ago. Officials said that currently, Deonar receives 1,200 metric tonne of garbage daily. It also gets about 1,300 metric tonne debris (construction and demolition material) every day. Currently, the city generates about 7,000 metric tonne of waste every day. Of this, 5,000 metric tonne is sent to Kanjurmarg dumping ground. The BMC has already shut the Mulund dumping ground down.

The civic body has been on the look out for a contractor for Deonar for five years, and a successful outcome was achieved after three attempts.

