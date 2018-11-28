Mumbai: BMC files FIR after nine trees found dried up

NINE TREES have dried allegedly either from poisoning or use of chemicals on a plot adjoining the Janki Kutir area in Juhu. The matter came to light when a local resident alleged that many trees in the area have suddenly started drying.

The complainant, Satish Doshi, had on October 11 written to the BMC’s tree department alleging possible poisoning or use of chemicals to kill the trees. The BMC went on to conduct an inspection, which confirmed that the trees have died. Following this, the civic body got a police complaint filed against anonymous people for destruction of the trees.

Doshi is constituted attorney with the Bajaj Trading Company, which earlier owned several plots in Janki Kutir on the Juhu Tara Road. Doshi was authorised to look after the administration of the plots.

His letter stated: “In the last few days, it has been noticed that around eight coconut trees and one Badam tree has been poisoned and or tried to be destroyed by use of chemicals, due to which the trees are completely dried. We have also been informed that about 15 days back, two living trees were chopped at the ground level and the remains were loaded and carried in the truck.”

“As per our information, no permission has been taken from the Tree Authority for this destruction. We apprehend that more such incidents of tree poisoning may occur in the future if immediate action is not taken against the offender,” it added.

When contacted, Doshi said, “After my complaint, the BMC officials inspected the trees. On November 5, they sent me a letter, informing that a police complaint has been filed against anonymous people for destruction of the these trees.”

“We have given all the details regarding the incident to the BMC but they have still filed a complaint against some unknown persons. The BMC should have got an FIR filed under the Maharashtra Protection and Prevention of Trees Act but they only filed a NC (non-cognizable) report and did not pursue it further.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Superintendent of Gardens, Jeetendra Pardesi, said: “I will have to check with the concerned ward over the latest development. But if there is any delay (in taking action on the complaint), then I will follow up for further action.”