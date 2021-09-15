Mumbai: BMC e-tendering scam: One-time salary or pension cut for 50 engineers, permanent cut for 13

More than 50 engineers who were found guilty in the e-tendering scam of 2014 will face one-time and permanent salary or pension cuts, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The role of 83 engineers was probed based on allegations of malpractices favouring certain contractors in the e-tendering system. After a detailed inquiry, the BMC indicted 63 engineers for their role in the scam in 2019 while 20 were found not guilty.

According to a proposal from BMC, 50 engineers will face one-time cut of a certain amount from a month’s salary, pension if they are retired. Similarly, the other 13 engineers will face a permanent cut of a certain amount from salary or pension for the lifetime.

The proposal will be tabled before the standing committee for final approval on Friday. In 2014, it was found that engineers and contractors in many administrative wards were manipulating e-tendering systems to award contracts.

Under civic contracts, the work involves the repair of drainage, footpaths, toilets, and minor roads in the wards. It was found that the BMC incurred Rs 100 crore loss due to the malpractices. The BMC also blacklisted more than 160 contractors who were found guilty after the probe.