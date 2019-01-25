Mumbai: Civic body’s plan to decongest municipal hospitals set to take off next month

Over 400 beds from charitable hospitals will be available from next month for patients registered at municipal hospitals, under a plan by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) towards decongesting its own hospitals.

According to the Maharashtra Public Trust Act, 20 per cent beds in charitable hospitals should be reserved for poor patients. Under the law, last year, the civic body had planned to utilise the reserved beds and conducted several meetings with private hospitals registered as charitable institutions. According to the BMC, there are over 800 beds in 74 charitable hospitals that are reserved for free treatment of poor patients. These charitable hospitals include Jaslok, Lilavati, Nanavati and Bhatia hospitals, among others.

According to officials, the hospitals had agreed to provide 10 per cent beds that are reserved for below poverty line (BPL) patients by mid-February.

Explained Measure to serve dual purpose While the move will reduce the burden on civic hospitals, it will also force charitable hospitals to treat BPL patients. Trust-run hospitals are often accused of not providing treatment to poor patients while they get benefits from the government for being charity-run institutions. There is little awareness among people about reservation of beds for poor patients in private hospitals registered with the charity commissioner.

“Under the initiative, we have installed screens at major and peripheral municipal hospitals to track patients and bed availability. A similar system will be made operational in these private hospitals. This way, the civic body can track vacant beds in these hospitals and transfer patients as and when required,” said an official.

Speaking to The Indian Express, additional municipal commissioner Idzes Kundan said, “We have created a system to check patients and the status of vacant beds. Officials from the charity commissioner’s office will coordinate the process. Private hospitals will also appoint a person to look after the transfer procedure and to provide the status of vacant beds. Once we get to know of a vacant bed at any charitable hospital, our staff will carry out the procedure of transferring a patient.”

The BMC has also prepared standard operating procedures (SOP) for the exchange. Assistant medical officers (AMO) of municipal hospitals will be the officers on special duty (OSD) to handle transfer cases.

In exchange, private hospitals have asked the BMC to provide training to their doctors at municipal hospitals.

“These hospitals have asked us to provide training to their doctors in major civic hospitals to gain experience working at a place where the patients come in large numbers. We have agreed,”added Kundan.

With three super specialty hospitals, including KEM in Parel, Nair in Mumbai Central and Sion Hospital, and 17 peripheral hospitals, the BMC has over 11,500 hospital beds across the city.

According to the BMC, these hospitals handle over 1 crore patients annually.

The hospitals report over 10 per cent bed occupancy for most part of the year, sometimes 120 per cent occupancy during the monsoon when patients are forced to be accommodated on the floor.