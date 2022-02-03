Mumbai: Delayed by third wave, BMC to soon begin 6th serosurvey

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start the sixth serosurvey to gauge the prevalence of Covid-19 among the population. The final decision on the sample size and age-wise selection of participants will be finalised Thursday.

Earlier, the civic body had decided to conduct the serosurvey among 10,000 people across the 24 wards in Mumbai but due to the advent of the third wave, they had to delay the process.

“As the third wave has flattened now in Mumbai, we have decided to start the serosurvey. But we are yet to finalise the sample size and the age-group of the participants. We have suggested three categories of age group but the final decision is yet to be taken,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner of BMC.

The fifth serosurvey conducted by the BMC in Mumbai in August 2021 showed that 86.64 per cent of the 8,674 people surveyed had antibodies against Covid-19. This is significantly higher than the third survey conducted in March 2021 which found 36.3 per cent of those surveyed had antibodies against Covid-19.