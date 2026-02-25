BMC Budget 2026 Live Updates: Allocation for education scaled up to Rs 4,248 cr, overall Budget to be tabled at 2 pm

Rajesree Shirwadkar, the new chairperson of BMC Education Committee, and AMC Avinash Dhakne (right) present the annual education budget of BMC, in Mumbai on 25 February 2026. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Mumbai Civic Body Budget 2026 Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to unveil its 2026-27 budget at 2 pm today after a fap of four years. As several big ticket promises from last year’s Rs 74,527-crore outlay remain stalled, curtailed or quietly shelved, 2026-27 budget is expected to reflect the priorities of the ruling Mahayuti regime, with a renewed push on infrastructure expansion, revenue mobilisation and augmentation of Mumbai’s water resources.

Education Budget out: The BMC has already scaled up the budget for the education department to Rs 4,248.08 crore this year as compared to Rs 3,955 crore allocation last year. Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Avinash Dhakne presented annual education budget of BMC in presence of Rajesree Shirwadkar, the new chairperson of BMC Education Committee.

Story continues below this ad Budget 2025-26 recap: Last year, the BMC presented a Rs 74,527 crore budget, out of which 58 per cent or Rs 43,000 crore was earmarked for capital expenditures largely to be used for the execution of infrastructure projects. This year, while the outlay is likely to breach the Rs 80,000 crore mark, multiple headline projects announced with fanfare in 2025-26 are yet to see meaningful progress on the ground. “One of the key aspects of this year’s budget is to provide a big push to the city’s infrastructure. A few key projects pertaining to feasibility study of new bridges, tunnels and underpasses will be announced,” a civic official added. Live Updates Feb 25, 2026 01:16 PM IST BMC Budget 2026 Live: Allocation for education scaled up to Rs 4,248 cr The BMC has already scaled up the budget for the education department to Rs 4,248.08 crore this year as compared to Rs 3,955 crore allocation last year. Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Avinash Dhakne presented annual education budget of BMC in presence of Rajesree Shirwadkar, the new chairperson of BMC Education Committee.

