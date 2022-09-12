Mumbai: BMC introduces ‘Bluetooth enabled’ stethoscopes in Sion and BYL Nair Hospitals

In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with the help of a start-up has introduced ‘Bluetooth enabled’ stethoscopes in two civic-run major hospitals—Sion and BYL Nair Hospitals.

The digital stethoscope, AyuSynk, developed by Ayu Devices will be able to detect remote auscultation (listening to chest sounds). The device will also allow storage of the auscultated sound as part of the health record of patients and sharing it with other doctors for confirmatory opinion.

“This would enable doctors to direct patients to place the stethoscope on desired body parts for observation and listen through their Bluetooth headphones while maintaining a safe distance in the case of infectious diseases,” said Dr Neelam Andrade, the director of major civic hospitals.

Additionally, the device will automatically record and store data of each patient via a mobile application eliminating the need for manual entries and saving time.

“This is for the first time that such a device has been introduced in Mumbai in civic hospitals,” Dr Andrade told The Indian Express.

Pilot tests of innovative startup solutions at BMC would help incubatees scale up the level of their products while simultaneously nurturing and guiding innovative entrepreneurs in the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, said officials.