Mumbai: BMC begins survey to improve traffic movement around CSMT FOB area

THE BMC has last month started a survey around the area where the CSMT foot overbridge had collapsed on March 14, killing seven persons and injuring over 30, to ascertain means to improve traffic and pedestrian movement.

Following the collapse, the civic body has received suggestions that a new FOB should be constructed at the same place.

The construction of the now demolished FOB had began in 1982 and was thrown open for public use in 1992.

“In the last 20 years, traffic and pedestrian movement in the area has changed. In addition, there is a subway less than 100 m away. Based on the survey report, a decision will be taken on constructing a new FOB,” said a senior BMC official.

The day after the FOB collapsed, the BMC had demolished the entire steel structure, installed a traffic signal and stationed a traffic police chowki at the junction.

The survey, which will include pedestrian and vehicle count thrice a day, will also study the impact of the new traffic signal installed under the demolised FOB.

Following the collapse, BMC has started carrying out major repair on 47 bridges and minor repairs on 170 bridges.