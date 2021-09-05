Mumbai: BMC begins six-part online public consultation on its climate action plan

The BMC has kicked off a six-series public consultation as a part of the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) that is under preparation.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on August 28 had launched a website of Mumbai’s climate action plan. Through the website, residents can give feedback and suggestions on the first MCAP. The website provides an information forum where people can read about climate change, action plans of other cities and steps required to fight the same.

In view of Covid-19, BMC is organising video conferences in the form of webinars to discuss varied topics with local residents and experts.

On September 2, it began with a discussion on waste management. Over the next four days from Monday, the civic body will host similar online consultations in the sectors of energy efficiency in buildings, sustainable mobility, air quality, urban greening and biodiversity as well as urban flooding and water resources management.

People can also send their suggestions, objections and recommendations on the portal mcap.mcgm.gov.in till September 20.

The MCAP is being prepared with assistance from the World Resources Institute, India. The BMC is likely to present MCAP by November, ahead of the 2021 United Nations climate change conference.

This initiative was taken up following Mumbai’s commitment to the ‘C40 Cities’ climate leadership group, of which it became a member last December.

It is one of the 97 cities from across the world which are working towards developing and implementing climate action plans by reducing greenhouse gas emissions significantly.