Mumbai: BMC to take up beautification of Bal Thackeray statue near Regal cinema

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take up the beautification and illumination work of the statue of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray near Regal Cinema.

The statue was inaugurated on January 23 on his 95th birth anniversary at the traffic junction in Fort near the National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA).

According to civic officials, the work will include permanent lighting near the nine-foot bronze statue, beautification of the platform, and laying of red carpet up to the statue.

“The lawn will be developed around the statue and maintained by the appointed contractor. More CCTV cameras will be installed at the traffic island where the statue is installed,” said an official from BMC.

The corporation has floated a tender for appointing the contractor for the beautification project.