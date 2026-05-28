Anti-mosquito drive in Mumbai: Ahead of monsoon, BMC eliminates 22,000 breeding spots in 5 months

Ahead of monsoon, Mumbai’s civic body has stepped up its anti-mosquito drive across the city with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday stating that over the past five months, 22,000 breeding spots for mosquitoes have been eliminated and 30.17 lakh houses fumigated. According to senior officials, the city is home to more than 42,000 of breeding sites for Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes which are responsible for the spread of dengue and malaria respectively.

As monsoon sets into the region, Mumbai records an uptick in cases of malaria and dengue spurred by accumulation of rainwater which become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. It is in these stagnant water spots that the female mosquitoes lay their eggs. In a bid to prevent the spread of vector borne diseases, the BMC’s insecticides department conducts a city-wide fumigation drive alongside inspections to remove any pots or vessels that can become a potential breeding ground.