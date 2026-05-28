Anti-mosquito drive in Mumbai: Ahead of monsoon, BMC eliminates 22,000 breeding spots in 5 months

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Ahead of monsoon, Mumbai’s civic body has stepped up its anti-mosquito drive across the city with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday stating that over the past five months, 22,000 breeding spots for mosquitoes have been eliminated and 30.17 lakh houses fumigated. According to senior officials, the city is home to more than 42,000 of breeding sites for Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes which are responsible for the spread of dengue and malaria respectively.
As monsoon sets into the region, Mumbai records an uptick in cases of malaria and dengue spurred by accumulation of rainwater which become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. It is in these stagnant water spots that the female mosquitoes lay their eggs. In a bid to prevent the spread of vector borne diseases, the BMC’s insecticides department conducts a city-wide fumigation drive alongside inspections to remove any pots or vessels that can become a potential breeding ground.
This year, during a five month period between January and May 27, the BMC conducted inspections across 22,080 premises like residential complexes and slum pockets wherein it surveyed 32.51 lakh homes. In its analysis, the civic team found at least 37,800 Aedes mosquito breeding sites while the larvae of Anopheles stephensi mosquito were identified across 4,529 pockets.
As a part of its pre-monsoon drive, BMC until Thursday has fumigated over 30.17 lakh homes while larvae across 22,000 breeding spots have been cleared.
According to Ashwini Bhide, municipal commissioner, at least 1,000 staffers have been roped in for the drive to identify and survey every corner of Mumbai’s residential spaces. “During the inspection, water tanks in buildings, water pumps, water stored in plastic buckets, discarded tyres, trays under tree pots, ornamental items comprising water are being thoroughly inspected. Water from such storage points, which can become stagnant and attract mosquitoes, are being discarded,” the BMC said on Thursday.
So far, the BMC has removed 1.16 lakh discarded objects as well as 540 tires bearing the potential to become breeding sites. Across 4,000 building redevelopment sites, the BMC has also provided training to security staffers to implement anti-mosquito measures.
Between January and September last year, the city had recorded over 6,277 cases of malaria, marking a significant jump from 2024 when 5,182 cases of malaria were observed. Meanwhile, in 2025, the city also reported 2,724 cases of dengue during the period, followed by 542 chikungunya cases, 5,989 cases of gastro and 913 cases of hepatitis.
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