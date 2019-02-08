Mumbai: Blue Synagogue reopens, welcomes non-Jews for first time to offer prayers

The 135-year-old Knesset Eliyahoo synagogue in the Kala Ghoda area, popularly known as the Blue Synagogue, was inaugurated on Thursday after an extensive restoration effort at an event that underlined secularism and gender equality. The restored neo-classical structure was inaugurated by Israel’s Ambassador to India Dr Ron Malka and Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao.

In a first, non-Jews will not only be allowed to take a look at the place of worship but will also be welcomed to take part in the prayers. Sending out a message of secularism, Solomon Sopher, leader of the Baghdadi Jewish community in Mumbai, said, “Everyone is welcome here. Be it Muslim, Christian, Hindu, or any other community.”

Malka spoke of the bond between Israel and India. “Many Jews moved to Israel from India, playing an important role in strengthening the relationship between the two countries. I want to congratulate the Maharashtra government for formally recognising the Jewish community,” he said.

Sangita Jindal, chairperson of the JSW Foundation which contributed towards the restoration, said the message she wanted to give through the restoration was of secularism. “I was told that no woman has ever stepped inside the prayer area from where I am speaking today. It is a privilege that I got the opportunity,” she said.

Congratulating the community and the restoration team, Rao said, “Girls, when given the opportunity, scale great heights. It is a privilege to note that this restoration work is the hard work and dedication of three women.”

While Jindal was involved in getting the finances, Abha Narain Lambah was the principal conservation architect and Swati Chandgadkar restored the stained-glass panels.

The Knesset Eliyahoo synagogue is a place of worship for Mumbai’s Baghdadi and Bene Israeli Jewish community. It was built in 1884 by Jacob Sassoon, grandson of the erstwhile leader of the Jewish community in Mumbai, David Sassoon, to commemorate his father Eliyahoo Sassoon. The synagogue is a Grade II A heritage structure protected under the Heritage Regulations of 1995