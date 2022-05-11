Mumbai: Blood in fingernails gives 22-yr-old man away, arrested for estranged wife’s murder

The Sakinaka police arrested a 22-year-old man on Tuesday, hours after he allegedly murdered his 20-year-old estranged wife by stabbing her with a knife on her neck.

The incident took place around 6 am on Tuesday on Khairani road where the deceased, Reema Yadav, lived alone. The complainant, Rohit Ravidas, 18, a tailor who was Yadav’s friend, discovered her body lying in a pool of blood at around 7.30 am.

He called the police which quickly checked her phone and CCTV camera footage of the area to get leads in the case. They called Yadav’s husband Manoj Prajapati, a daily wage labourer, for questioning.

Prajapati kept telling the police that Yadav’s male friend was behind the murder but they saw traces of blood in his fingernails after which they put him through “sustained questioning”, said Balwant Deshmukh, Senior Inspector with Sakinaka police station. During questioning, Prajapati broke down and confessed to the crime. The police also recovered the murder weapon from him.

Prajapati and Yadav were from Uttar Pradesh and had got married in 2020. Six months ago, Yadav left his home in Chandivali, Andheri (East), over domestic quarrels with him and his mother. Ravidas had met her a month ago when they were working for the same company. The two became friends and for the past 10 days, Ravidas had been providing Yadav with food as she had lost her job.