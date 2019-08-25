Mumbai: Blaze in Goregaon godown, 2 firemen injured

Two firemen suffered injuries after a major fire broke out in a closed godown-cum-factory at Goregaon west on Saturday morning. The fire was reported at 6.57 am and it took firemen nearly 10 hours to put it out by 5.02 pm, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.

Fire officer Vaibhavkant Daripakar and fireman Manohar Prabhakar Chavan complained of suffocation and were taken to nearby Trauma Care hospital after being treated in an ambulance at the site. Both were discharged later.

The fire broke out at Vival Laboratory located on Kamat Club lane in Udyog Nagar industrial estate in Goregaon west and soon escalated to a level 3 fire. The area has several back-end offices, factories, godowns, storage rooms and banquet halls.

The fire was confined to a godown, about 5,000 sqft in size, on the second floor of the three-storied building. The place had an electric wing, wooden partitions, raw material for shampoos, packaging material, fridge, AC and pharmaceutical goods. A shampoo production and packaging unit used run from the building in which several LPG cylinders were stored. Six cylinders reportedly exploded, causing a part of the building’s wall to collapse. Thick smoke billowed from the godown till late in the evening. Eight fire engines along with seven jumbo tankers, two quick response vehicles and a rescue van were rushed to the spot among others.