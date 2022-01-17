Mumbai blast accused Gazi dies in Karachi jail

AN ABSCONDING accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, Salim Gazi, has died in Karachi, Pakistan, Mumbai police officials said. He died of cardiac arrest, they added.

A member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang and an aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, Gazi is alleged to have fled the country in 1993.

A series of blasts had taken place in Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring over 700.

While two separate trials have been held against the accused and a third is yet to commence against two absconding accused arrested recently, a list of wanted accused involved in the conspiracy of the blast remains untraced. Gazi was alleged to have been involved in the criminal conspiracy.

A Red Corner Notice from Interpol was also issued against him. Besides, he was in the list of ‘50 most wanted fugitives alleged to be in Pakistan’ issued by India in 2011.