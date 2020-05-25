Mumbai: BKC facility starts service, adds 1,000 beds

With BKC’s 1,000 beds, the city will overall have 7,000 beds at its disposal, going a long way in reducing waiting time to get admitted in a hospital. (Representational) With BKC’s 1,000 beds, the city will overall have 7,000 beds at its disposal, going a long way in reducing waiting time to get admitted in a hospital. (Representational)

The city added 1,000 beds to treat Covid-19 patients with the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) starting to admit patients from Sunday evening. The facility has at least 500 beds with oxygen support for patients.

The new facility will serve moderately ill patients who require symptomatic care but not intensive hospital support. Currently, Mumbai has over 4,500 beds for moderately and critically ill patients in public hospitals, another 1,500 in private hospitals. With BKC’s 1,000 beds, the city will overall have 7,000 beds at its disposal, going a long way in reducing waiting time to get admitted in a hospital.

“We can immediately admit 400 patients in BKC. This facility is for symptomatic positive patients and those who suffer low oxygen levels,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

He added: “The current wait time for a bed is a few hours. Once a patient dial 1916, within four to five hours, a bed is made available.” But in some cases, the wait time extends till a day.

Most patients who develop severe infection first come with complaints of being breathless and need immediate oxygen support. With beds in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals running to its full capacity, the 500 oxygen beds in BKC will cater to such patients.

At present, the BKC facility has 30 doctors. Eventually, it will be scaled up to 125 doctors, said officials. While 31 ward boys have been posted, BMC is in the process of appointing 175 nurses at the facility. According to protocol, the facility has one toilet for every 10 patient.

Apart from BKC, Mumbai has other treating facilities in Mahalaxmi and NSCI, Worli. Another facility in NESCO is set to be functional soon.

Manisha Mhaiskar, in charge of augmenting bed capacity in Mumbai, said the city will have 10,000 beds by May end for symptomatic patients requiring treatment.

