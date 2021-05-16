Mumbai: BJP to support, participate in Maratha stir for reservation

Patil alleged that the state government's decision to repeatedly extend lockdown citing Covid-19 was a ploy to prevent Marathas from taking to the streets to protest. (File Photo)

The BJP has decided to support and participate in the agitation by various Maratha organisations to demand restoration of reservation in government jobs and education. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by state BJP president Chandrakant Patil at BJP headquarters on Sunday.

The BJP has constituted a committee to pursue the Maratha reservation issue. The committee will be headed by Patil.

Members of the committee are Leader of Opposition in state Council Praveen Darekar, former minister and MLA Ashish Shelar, BJP general secretary Shrikant Bharatiya, Shiv Sangram president Vinayak Mete, and former chief of Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal Narendra Patil.

After the meeting, Chandrakant Patil told the media, “After the Supreme Court’s verdict which struck down the reservation, the Maratha community feels let down and isolated. The overall sentiment in the community is that there is no leader taking up their reservation cause. Therefore, the BJP has taken the decision to come out in support and participate in every agitation for Maratha reservation. The BJP will not use its own party flag or symbol, and will ensure the independent identity of the Maratha agitation is retained.”

He alleged that the state government’s decision to repeatedly extend lockdown citing Covid-19 was a ploy to prevent Marathas from taking to the streets to protest.