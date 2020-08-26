Mumbai: BJP to stage ghantanad, demand reopening of religious places

Patil said protesters will ring bells, blow conchshells, and beat drums to draw the attention of the state government.

THE BJP has called for an agitation on August 29 demanding to reopen places of worship in Maharashtra. Calling the agitation ghantanad, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said, “The statewide protest will see participation from religious leaders and heads of temples.”

Patil said protesters will ring bells, blow conchshells, and beat drums to draw the attention of the state government. “The Centre has already issued directives allowing state governments to lift lockdown from all places of worship, including temples. Following this, several temples have reopened and are fully functional. Unfortunately, the Maharashtra government has not made a decision to reopen temples,” he said.

He also said the demand had not only come from religious leaders and organisations, but also from people across urban and rural areas who wanted daily rituals such as bhajan-kirtan to resume. The closure of temples had adversely affected lakhs of livelihoods, he added.

The protest will be staged outside every temple, such as in Shirdi, Pandharpur, Tuljapur, Kolhapur, Trimbakeshwar, among others. In every city and town, BJP workers along with temple trustees will stage demonstrations.

