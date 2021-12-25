Mumbai: BJP stages walkout over infant deaths at maternity home

PROTESTING AGAINST the death of four infants in a maternity home at Bhandup, the BJP staged a walkout from the Standing Committee on Friday. Though BJP had moved an adjournment motion in the meeting, the Shiv Sena-led committee rejected the party’s demand.

BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde moved the adjournment motion condemning the incident. “This is the second incident of negligence in BMC hospital in the last one month. The civic administration is not serious and there is no improvement in the facilities. The BMC should take action against the private agency which was handling the NICU. Also, considering the seriousness, the meeting should be adjourned,” said Shinde in the meeting.

Along with BJP, other corporators including of the Sena slammed the civic administration, but refused to adjourn the meeting. Following this, BJP corporators staged a walk-out.