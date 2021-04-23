Mumbai BJP spokesperson booked for ‘defaming’ BMC

When BMC officials asked Nakhua to share the details of the man and the location of the incident, he initially said he would share it only with senior officials.

The Bhoiwada police Wednesday filed a case of defamation against Mumbai BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua for allegedly tarnishing the image of BMC by sharing a purported video on social media that accused the civic body of taking a Covid-19 patient to the crematorium while he was alive.

Nakhua, while sharing the video Twitter on Tuesday, had written, “This is beyond shocking. A LIVING man taken to cremation centre by BMC…”

Claiming that the charge was false, the BMC alleged that as the purported video created panic among the elderly residents of Mumbai, it approached the police.

An officer from Bhoiwada police station said, “In the video, it could be seen that a man, who is still alive, is being taken to a crematorium for final rites. The man shown is seen shaking his face.”

Moments after Nakhua shared the video, it went viral on social media. When BMC officials asked Nakhua to share the details of the man and the location of the incident, he initially said he would share it only with senior officials. “When Deputy Municipal Commissioner Devidas Shirsagar contacted him… Nakhua claimed that he was busy with a medical emergency. He never got back,” stated the police complaint filed by BMC.

Senior Inspector Vinod Kamble of Bhoiwada police said, “As Nakhua was not responding, the BMC conducted an internal inquiry and came to know that the incident had not taken place in Mumbai.” The BMC officials then filed a complaint with the police, following which Nakhua was booked under sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (1) (B) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. The police served him a notice late Wednesday.

On Thursday, Nakhua tweeted: “There was no intention whatsoever to cause panic. I regret the inconvenience caused to authorities and general public, if any, due to my act and my sincere apologies for the same. @mybmc @CPMumbaiPolice.”

He also recorded his statement with the police on Thursday. “No arrests have been made so far,” said Kamble.