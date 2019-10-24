Toggle Menu
Mumbai: BJP-Shiv Sena combine set to repeat 2014 assembly poll results

Of the 36 Assembly seats in the city, the BJP is contesting on 17 and the Shiv Sena on 19.

Supporters of Shiv Sena raise slogans.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is likely to repeat its 2014 assembly election results in Mumbai and its suburbs’ 36 segments, with the two parties leading in 28 seats. Among those leading is Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray from Worli.

Among the Opposition leaders who have so far maintained a lead in their constituencies are Baldev Khosa of Congress in Versova, Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party in Mankhurd Shivajinagar, Khan Mohd Arif Naseem of Congress in Chandivali, Zeeshan Baba Siddique of Congress in Bandra East and Nawab Malik of NCP in Anushakti Nagar.

Of the 36 Assembly seats in the city, the BJP is contesting on 17 and the Shiv Sena on 19. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 14 seats, the Shiv Sena 15, the Congress 5 while others had won two.

Here’s a look at leads/wins from Mumbai.

Borivali

Sunil Dattatraya Rane of BJP has won, over Congress’ Kumar Khilare.

Dahisar
Manisha Ashok of BJP has won, over Congress’ Arun Sawant

Magathane
Prakash Surve of Shiv Sena is leading over Nayan Kadam of MNS

Kandivali
Atul Bhatkhalkar of BJP is leading over Ajanta Rajpati Yadav of Congress

Charkop
Yogesh Sagar of BJP is leading over Kalu Budhelia of Congress

Malad
Thakur Ramesh Singh of BJP is leading over Aslam Ramzanali Shaikh of Congress

Jogeshwari East
Ravindra Waikar of Shiv Sena is leading over Sunil Bisan Kumre of Congress

Dindoshi
Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sena is leading over Vidya Chavan of NCP

Goregaon
Vidya Thakur of BJP is leading over Mohite Ganesh of Congress

Versova
Baldev Khosa of Congress is leading over Independent Rajul Patel

Andheri West
Ameet Satam of BJP is leading over Ashok Jadhav of Congress

Andheri East
Ramesh Latke of Shiv Sena is leading over Independent Murji Patel

Mulund
Kotecha Mihir Chandrakant of BJP is leading over Harshala Chavan of MNS

Vikhroli
Raut Rajaram of Shiv Sena is leading over Dhananjay Pisal of NCP

Bhandup West
Ramesh Korgaonkar of Shiv Sena is leading over Sandeep Jalgaonkar of MNS

Ghatkoper West
Ram Kadam of BJP is leading over Independent Sanjay Bhalerao

Ghatkoper East
Parag Shah of BJP is leading over Satish Pawar of MNS

Mankhurd Shivajinagar
Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party is leading over Vithal Lokare of the Shiv Sena

Vile Parle
Alavani Parag of the BJP is leading over Jayanti Siroya of Congress

Chandivali
Khan Mohd.Arif (Naseem) of Congress is leading over Dilip Lande of Shiv Sena

Kurla
Mangesh Kudalkar of Shiv Sena is leading over Milind Kamble of NCP

Kalina
Sanjay Potnis of Shiv Sena is leading over George Abraham of Congress

Vandre East
Zeeshan Baba Siddique of Congress is leading over Vishwanath Mahadeshwar of Shiv Sena

Vandre West
Ashish Shelar of BJP is leading over Asif Zakaria of Congress

Anushakti Nagar
Nawab Malik of NCP is leading over Tukaram Kate of Shiv Sena

Chembur
Prakash Phaterpekar of Shiv Sena is leading over Chandrakant Handore of Congress

Colaba
BJP’s Rahul Narwekar is leading over Bhai Jagtap of Congress

Mumbadevi
Congress candidate Amin Patel is leading over Pandurang Sakpal of Shiv Sena

Malabar Hill
BJP candidate Mangal Prabhat Lodha is leading over Heera Devasi of Congress

Byculla
Shiv Sena candidate Yamini Jadhav is leading over Warris Pathan of the AIMIM

Shivadi
Sena candidate Ajay Choudhary is leading over Santosh Nalawade of the MNS

Wadala
BJP candidate Kalidas Kolambkar is leading over Shivkumar Lad of the Congress

Worli
Sena candidate Aaditya Thackeray is leading over Suresh Mane of Congress

Dharavi
Varsha Gaikwad of Congress leading over Ashish More of Shiv Sena

Sion-Koliwada
BJP’s Tamil Selven leading over Ganesh Yadav of Congress

Mahim
Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar is leading over Sandeep Deshpande of MNS

