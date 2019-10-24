Mumbai: BJP-Shiv Sena combine set to repeat 2014 assembly poll results

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is likely to repeat its 2014 assembly election results in Mumbai and its suburbs’ 36 segments, with the two parties leading in 28 seats. Among those leading is Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray from Worli.

Advertising

Among the Opposition leaders who have so far maintained a lead in their constituencies are Baldev Khosa of Congress in Versova, Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party in Mankhurd Shivajinagar, Khan Mohd Arif Naseem of Congress in Chandivali, Zeeshan Baba Siddique of Congress in Bandra East and Nawab Malik of NCP in Anushakti Nagar.

Of the 36 Assembly seats in the city, the BJP is contesting on 17 and the Shiv Sena on 19. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 14 seats, the Shiv Sena 15, the Congress 5 while others had won two.

Here’s a look at leads/wins from Mumbai.

Borivali

Sunil Dattatraya Rane of BJP has won, over Congress’ Kumar Khilare.

Advertising

Dahisar

Manisha Ashok of BJP has won, over Congress’ Arun Sawant

Magathane

Prakash Surve of Shiv Sena is leading over Nayan Kadam of MNS

Kandivali

Atul Bhatkhalkar of BJP is leading over Ajanta Rajpati Yadav of Congress

Charkop

Yogesh Sagar of BJP is leading over Kalu Budhelia of Congress

Malad

Thakur Ramesh Singh of BJP is leading over Aslam Ramzanali Shaikh of Congress

Jogeshwari East

Ravindra Waikar of Shiv Sena is leading over Sunil Bisan Kumre of Congress

Dindoshi

Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sena is leading over Vidya Chavan of NCP

Goregaon

Vidya Thakur of BJP is leading over Mohite Ganesh of Congress

Versova

Baldev Khosa of Congress is leading over Independent Rajul Patel

Andheri West

Ameet Satam of BJP is leading over Ashok Jadhav of Congress

Andheri East

Ramesh Latke of Shiv Sena is leading over Independent Murji Patel

Mulund

Kotecha Mihir Chandrakant of BJP is leading over Harshala Chavan of MNS

Vikhroli

Raut Rajaram of Shiv Sena is leading over Dhananjay Pisal of NCP

Bhandup West

Ramesh Korgaonkar of Shiv Sena is leading over Sandeep Jalgaonkar of MNS

Ghatkoper West

Ram Kadam of BJP is leading over Independent Sanjay Bhalerao

Ghatkoper East

Parag Shah of BJP is leading over Satish Pawar of MNS

Mankhurd Shivajinagar

Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party is leading over Vithal Lokare of the Shiv Sena

Vile Parle

Alavani Parag of the BJP is leading over Jayanti Siroya of Congress

Chandivali

Khan Mohd.Arif (Naseem) of Congress is leading over Dilip Lande of Shiv Sena

Kurla

Mangesh Kudalkar of Shiv Sena is leading over Milind Kamble of NCP

Kalina

Sanjay Potnis of Shiv Sena is leading over George Abraham of Congress

Vandre East

Zeeshan Baba Siddique of Congress is leading over Vishwanath Mahadeshwar of Shiv Sena

Vandre West

Ashish Shelar of BJP is leading over Asif Zakaria of Congress

Anushakti Nagar

Nawab Malik of NCP is leading over Tukaram Kate of Shiv Sena

Chembur

Prakash Phaterpekar of Shiv Sena is leading over Chandrakant Handore of Congress

Colaba

BJP’s Rahul Narwekar is leading over Bhai Jagtap of Congress

Mumbadevi

Congress candidate Amin Patel is leading over Pandurang Sakpal of Shiv Sena

Malabar Hill

BJP candidate Mangal Prabhat Lodha is leading over Heera Devasi of Congress

Byculla

Shiv Sena candidate Yamini Jadhav is leading over Warris Pathan of the AIMIM

Shivadi

Sena candidate Ajay Choudhary is leading over Santosh Nalawade of the MNS

Wadala

BJP candidate Kalidas Kolambkar is leading over Shivkumar Lad of the Congress

Worli

Sena candidate Aaditya Thackeray is leading over Suresh Mane of Congress

Dharavi

Varsha Gaikwad of Congress leading over Ashish More of Shiv Sena

Sion-Koliwada

BJP’s Tamil Selven leading over Ganesh Yadav of Congress

Advertising

Mahim

Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar is leading over Sandeep Deshpande of MNS