Mumbai: BJP-Shiv Sena combine set to repeat 2014 assembly poll results

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is likely to repeat its 2014 assembly election results in Mumbai and its suburbs’ 36 segments, with the two parties leading in 28 seats. Among those leading is Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray from Worli.
Among the Opposition leaders who have so far maintained a lead in their constituencies are Baldev Khosa of Congress in Versova, Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party in Mankhurd Shivajinagar, Khan Mohd Arif Naseem of Congress in Chandivali, Zeeshan Baba Siddique of Congress in Bandra East and Nawab Malik of NCP in Anushakti Nagar.
Of the 36 Assembly seats in the city, the BJP is contesting on 17 and the Shiv Sena on 19. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 14 seats, the Shiv Sena 15, the Congress 5 while others had won two.
Here’s a look at leads/wins from Mumbai.
Borivali
Sunil Dattatraya Rane of BJP has won, over Congress’ Kumar Khilare.
Dahisar
Manisha Ashok of BJP has won, over Congress’ Arun Sawant
Magathane
Prakash Surve of Shiv Sena is leading over Nayan Kadam of MNS
Kandivali
Atul Bhatkhalkar of BJP is leading over Ajanta Rajpati Yadav of Congress
Charkop
Yogesh Sagar of BJP is leading over Kalu Budhelia of Congress
Malad
Thakur Ramesh Singh of BJP is leading over Aslam Ramzanali Shaikh of Congress
Jogeshwari East
Ravindra Waikar of Shiv Sena is leading over Sunil Bisan Kumre of Congress
Dindoshi
Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sena is leading over Vidya Chavan of NCP
Goregaon
Vidya Thakur of BJP is leading over Mohite Ganesh of Congress
Versova
Baldev Khosa of Congress is leading over Independent Rajul Patel
Andheri West
Ameet Satam of BJP is leading over Ashok Jadhav of Congress
Andheri East
Ramesh Latke of Shiv Sena is leading over Independent Murji Patel
Mulund
Kotecha Mihir Chandrakant of BJP is leading over Harshala Chavan of MNS
Vikhroli
Raut Rajaram of Shiv Sena is leading over Dhananjay Pisal of NCP
Bhandup West
Ramesh Korgaonkar of Shiv Sena is leading over Sandeep Jalgaonkar of MNS
Ghatkoper West
Ram Kadam of BJP is leading over Independent Sanjay Bhalerao
Ghatkoper East
Parag Shah of BJP is leading over Satish Pawar of MNS
Mankhurd Shivajinagar
Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party is leading over Vithal Lokare of the Shiv Sena
Vile Parle
Alavani Parag of the BJP is leading over Jayanti Siroya of Congress
Chandivali
Khan Mohd.Arif (Naseem) of Congress is leading over Dilip Lande of Shiv Sena
Kurla
Mangesh Kudalkar of Shiv Sena is leading over Milind Kamble of NCP
Kalina
Sanjay Potnis of Shiv Sena is leading over George Abraham of Congress
Vandre East
Zeeshan Baba Siddique of Congress is leading over Vishwanath Mahadeshwar of Shiv Sena
Vandre West
Ashish Shelar of BJP is leading over Asif Zakaria of Congress
Anushakti Nagar
Nawab Malik of NCP is leading over Tukaram Kate of Shiv Sena
Chembur
Prakash Phaterpekar of Shiv Sena is leading over Chandrakant Handore of Congress
Colaba
BJP’s Rahul Narwekar is leading over Bhai Jagtap of Congress
Mumbadevi
Congress candidate Amin Patel is leading over Pandurang Sakpal of Shiv Sena
Malabar Hill
BJP candidate Mangal Prabhat Lodha is leading over Heera Devasi of Congress
Byculla
Shiv Sena candidate Yamini Jadhav is leading over Warris Pathan of the AIMIM
Shivadi
Sena candidate Ajay Choudhary is leading over Santosh Nalawade of the MNS
Wadala
BJP candidate Kalidas Kolambkar is leading over Shivkumar Lad of the Congress
Worli
Sena candidate Aaditya Thackeray is leading over Suresh Mane of Congress
Dharavi
Varsha Gaikwad of Congress leading over Ashish More of Shiv Sena
Sion-Koliwada
BJP’s Tamil Selven leading over Ganesh Yadav of Congress
Mahim
Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar is leading over Sandeep Deshpande of MNS