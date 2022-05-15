scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: BJP rally today to ‘unmask’ Shiv Sena-led govt, says party

A close aide of Fadnavis said, “The date of the BJP rally was decided well in advance. It was not planned to counter CM's rally at BKC on Saturday.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 15, 2022 1:21:30 am
A former minister said Sunday's rally is being held to “unmask” the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

The BJP on Saturday said that its Sunday rally, being organised at Goregaon in Mumbai, is not being held to counter Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s rally held at BKC earlier in the day. The Sunday rally is to be led by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis. A close aide of Fadnavis said, “The date of the BJP rally was decided well in advance. It was not planned to counter CM’s rally at BKC on Saturday.”

More from Mumbai

A former minister said Sunday’s rally is being held to “unmask” the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra. “Fadnavis’ rally is not aimed at engaging Shiv Sena in mindless tu tu mejn mein… Instead, Fadnavis wants to highlight core issues confronting the 12 crore people of Maharashtra – whether it is crisis in the agriculture sector, the power crisis impacting farmers, drought in Marathawada, setback in industrial sectors or growing unemployment.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement