Mumbai: BJP rally today to ‘unmask’ Shiv Sena-led govt, says party

A former minister said Sunday's rally is being held to “unmask” the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

The BJP on Saturday said that its Sunday rally, being organised at Goregaon in Mumbai, is not being held to counter Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s rally held at BKC earlier in the day. The Sunday rally is to be led by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis. A close aide of Fadnavis said, “The date of the BJP rally was decided well in advance. It was not planned to counter CM’s rally at BKC on Saturday.”