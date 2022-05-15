Mumbai: BJP rally today to ‘unmask’ Shiv Sena-led govt, says party

May 15, 2022 1:21:30 am
The BJP on Saturday said that its Sunday rally, being organised at Goregaon in Mumbai, is not being held to counter Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s rally held at BKC earlier in the day. The Sunday rally is to be led by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis. A close aide of Fadnavis said, “The date of the BJP rally was decided well in advance. It was not planned to counter CM’s rally at BKC on Saturday.”
A former minister said Sunday’s rally is being held to “unmask” the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra. “Fadnavis’ rally is not aimed at engaging Shiv Sena in mindless tu tu mejn mein… Instead, Fadnavis wants to highlight core issues confronting the 12 crore people of Maharashtra – whether it is crisis in the agriculture sector, the power crisis impacting farmers, drought in Marathawada, setback in industrial sectors or growing unemployment.”
