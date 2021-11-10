Mumbai: BJP workers protest outside Mantralaya against Nawab Malik

BJP workers in Mumbai protested against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik Wednesday afternoon after a sudden change in the protest site, which was initially decided to be outside their office at Yogakshema Chowk and later shifted outside Mantralaya. The protesters also tried to burn an effigy of Malik.

Malik has been on a spree to expose the lacunae and alleged acts of corruption in the Cordelia cruise drug case. Last week, he linked certain shady characters to the family of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. On Tuesday, Fadnavis levelled allegations against Malik and the verbal fights continued on Wednesday.

There was already a heavy deployment of police outside Mantralaya in anticipation of a flash morcha by the workers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and police nabbed several BJP workers. Later, Malik’s effigy was burnt outside the state BJP office.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Nawab Malik has been making baseless allegations and our workers are angry and hence they protested.”