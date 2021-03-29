Mumbai: BJP oppose second lockdown

“Unfortunately, those sitting in a protected environment at Matoshree cannot understand the problems of ordinary people,” Patil said. (File)

The BJP on Monday has strongly opposed a complete lockdown, citing its adverse impact on daily wage workers in unorganised sector.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “Total lockdown cannot be the practical option to control the Covid 19-pandemic,” and added that the state government should come out with other workable measures to tackle the virus.

“Unfortunately, those sitting in a protected environment at Matoshree cannot understand the problems of ordinary people,” Patil said, while directing his attack at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has warned of another lockdown in the state.

“During lockdown, workers in the unorganised sector are among the worst-hit. They account for one crore of the state’s population. Their contribution to the state’s GDP growth cannot be ignored. If there is a lockdown, how will these workers earn their livelihood? Be it street hawkers or daily wage labourers, they will be without a job and money,” said Patil, adding, “If the state government is determined to implement another lockdown, it should give a monthly package of Rs 5,000 per month to daily wage workers.”