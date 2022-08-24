scorecardresearch
Mumbai: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar seeks probe into tenders for virtual classrooms in BMC schools

In a letter to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Shelar sought a thorough probe into these tenders as they allegedly lacked transparency, pointing to corruption.

BJP MLA and the party's Mumbai president Ashish Shelar (File)

The tenders floated for the operation of virtual classrooms in 480 schools run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should be investigated, BJP MLA and the party’s Mumbai president Ashish Shelar demanded Wednesday.

“On examining the said tenders, it is observed that the terms and conditions mentioned in the document have been laid down to ensure that it gets awarded to a particular contractor. The experience certificate issued by the company, to which the work has been proposed, is found to be bogus. It is observed that the work is being awarded to the company without verifying the documentation by municipal officials.”

Since this work is completely technical, technical evaluation should have been done but unfortunately, it has not been undertaken, he said.

“Also, the work should have been awarded to a company having the technical expertise in the said subject. But it is found that the company that has been awarded the work is not technically competent,” he said.

If this company does not seem to have any experience in the work, it will not only affect the execution but will also impact the academic year of the students as well, Shelar added.

According to Shelar, frequent interactions between the IT officer, the education department officials, the technical consultant and the officer of the said company had taken place. “Why did these interactions take place? These conversations directly fuel corruption,” he argued.

“I have also learnt that complaints to this effect have been made to the anti-corruption bureau as well. It is extremely serious and thus needs to be further investigated,” he said

This corruption seems to have been executed in connivance with the technical consultants. There also seems to be a collusion between the officials of the education department, the officials from the IT department and the said company.

Seeking termination of present tenders, Shelar demanded the floating of fresh tenders in the matter. “Since this matter concerns the poor students studying in the municipal schools, if my complaint does not get resolved, I will be compelled to disclose the corruption in this matter,” he said.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 12:24:06 pm
