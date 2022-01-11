Mumbai: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demands stay on non-agricultural tax notices issued to housing societies

A delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar met Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday evening demanding a stay on non-agricultural (NA) tax notices issued by the revenue department to the housing societies in Mumbai’s suburbs.

“Every year non-agricultural tax is levied on nearly 20,000 housing societies in Mumbai’s suburbs, which is unjust. These societies have already paid this tax at the time of construction. Also, why are societies in the suburbs levied this tax when it does not apply to the societies in the Mumbai island city?” Shelar said.

Shelar also brought to the notice of the revenue minister that the previous BJP government had deferred the collection of non-agricultural taxes. The notices issued for payment of this tax from 2008 onwards were stayed by the then revenue minister Chandrakant Patil in the BJP government, he said.

Local corporator Alka Kerkar and members from St Sebastian Housing Society from Bandra and Saraswat Housing Society in Santacruz were part of the delegation. Societies are reeling under financial crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic and they should not be further burdened with non-agricultural taxes, the delegation told the minister.

Thorat assured the delegation that a decision would be taken soon after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.