Mumbai BJP leader Tejinder Tiwana receives ‘death threat’, case registered

The Bangur Nagar police have registered a case and are on the lookout for an unidentified person who allegedly threatened to kill Mumbai BJP youth wing chief Tejinder Singh Tiwana and his family members, officers said. The person, in a message, also claimed that they will target the BJP, RSS ministers and the Indian Army, the police added.

According to police officers, Tiwana received a WhatsApp call on Thursday morning but he was caught up with work and could not answer it. However, sometime later he noticed Whatsapp messages – from a person who identified himself as Sandeep Singh, a spokesperson of Lashkar-e-Khalsa – in which the sender threatened to kill him and members of his family if Tiwana did not quit the BJP.

The police have registered a case under sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code.