Mumbai: BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar booked for demonstration outside temple

The Mumbai police have registered a case against BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar and more than 30 party workers for allegedly gathering outside Babulnath Temple in south Mumbai around 10 am on Monday and demanding the reopening of temples.

The Gamdevi police have registered a case under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for allegedly violating the norms set out by the government to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Senior police inspector Rampiyare Rajbhar of Gamdevi police station said, “While they were demonstrating outside Babulnath Temple, we got the information that more than 35 people had gathered and were demanding reopening of temples. So we went to the spot and requested them to leave.”

By around 11.30 am, the BJP party workers along with Mungantiwar left the place, after which the police officials went to the Gamdevi police station and registered a case against them. “Nobody has been arrested so far, we will soon start issuing notices to the people booked,” said the police.