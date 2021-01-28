Mumbai: BJP leader Sameer Desai joins Shiv Sena

Sameer Desai, former secretary of the Mumbai BJP and nephew of late Congress leader Gurudas Kamat, joined the Shiv Sena on Wednesday.

Desai,a two term Congress corporator, was inducted into the party by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the presence of senior Sena leaders at Matoshree. Desai had joined the BJP in 2014 after he was allegedly denied a ticket by the Congress in the 2014 Assembly polls.

With the induction of Desai, the Sena plans to increase its base in Goregaon, where the BJP has made inroads in the past few years. Rajul, Sameer’s wife, is a BJP corporator from ward number 56 in Goregaon but did not join the Sena on Wednesday. She will join the Sena ahead of the BMC polls to be held early 2022, said Shiv Sena sources.

“Feeling proud and indebted to Shiv Sena for inducting me into the party fold. I shall strive hardest to rise to Uddhavji’s expectations under the able leadership of Subash Desai Saheb,” said Desai in a tweet.