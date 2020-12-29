Mumbai: BJP leader booked for ‘detaining’ BEST general manager granted anticipatory bail

Shirsat said since a chargesheet was already filed in the case, his custodial interrogation is not needed.

A sessions court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to one of the BJP leaders, who allegedly detained the general manager of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transportation (BEST) over discontinuation of power supply five months ago.

Bhalchandra Shirsat, who was part of the delegation that entered the BEST office on July 23, got pre-arrest bail after the police gave its no objection. Shirsat filed the plea stating that he apprehended an arrest in the case, where an FIR was registered under sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant) and other sections relevant to unlawful assembly of the IPC. The FIR was also booked under sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Epidemic Prevention Act.

Shirsat said since a chargesheet was already filed in the case, his custodial interrogation is not needed. The chargesheet states that over 30 workers of the party assembled at the BEST office, showed banners, shouted slogans against the BEST administration and restrained the general manager for over three hours.

“Even though the name of the applicant (Shirsat) is available in the FIR, it does not appear that any specific allegation is available against him. Specific role is not attributed to him to suggest that he had either jostled with policemen or caused damage to public property. Investigation officer has given his no-objection to grant anticipatory bail to applicant,” the court said.