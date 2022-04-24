Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena members, police inaction

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that the Mumbai police had refused to file a first information report (FIR) based on his complaint that he was attacked outside the Khar police station by Shiv Sena members on Saturday night.

The Bandra police, however, said that they had taken the complaint from Somaiya and prepared the FIR copy after taking his statement but it could not be registered officially as he had refused to sign on it and the statement. Somaiya alleged that the police were filing the FIR with incorrect sections.

“The Mumbai police refused to register an FIR (based on my complaint). Around 70 to 80 Shiv Sena goondas tried to kill me & the (Uddhav) Thackeray government refuses to take any action or register the FIR,” Somaiya said and added that he would be addressing a press conference Sunday morning and complaining about it to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the senior police inspector of the Bandra police station said they had added relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections — 144 (unlawful assembly), 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) in the FIR.

The police said that the Shiv Sena workers who had gathered outside the police station pelted stones and chappals on Somaiya’s vehicle while he was leaving, injuring his face. After the alleged attack, several BJP workers gathered to protest outside the Bandra police station demanding strict action.

Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who was at Khar police station when Somaiya visited, complained to police alleging that the BJP leader’s car attempted to ram down Shiv Sena workers. Based on it, the Khar police registered an FIR against Somaiya’s car driver for rash driving.

The incident took place when Somaiya visited the Khar Police Station after the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana over the Hanuman Chalisa row.