Mumbai: BJP to hold ‘Booster Dose’ rally on Maharashtra Day to train guns at MVA leaders

The state unit of the BJP Thursday announced that while celebrating Maharashtra Day and Labour Day on May 1, the party will organise a ‘Booster Dose’ rally where former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will “give a dose” to the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, “Devendra Fadnavis’ speech will be a booster dose for the BJP workers in order to boost their morale and also an apt ‘dose’ for the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.”

Taking a dig at activists who have been allegedly trying to obstruct BJP’s ‘Pol Khol’ campaigns in Mumbai by pelting stones, Shelar said, “The Booster Dose rally will not only talk about the failed attempts to obstruct our ‘Pol Khol’ campaigns but will also be an eye-opener for the ruling party leaders about the various issues looming large over Maharashtra, including Mumbai.”

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-led pandemic, the BJP will celebrate Maharashtra Day this year with much pomp and grandeur, said party leaders. A party worker said, “BJP’s shakti kendra chiefs, booth chiefs, leaders and other office bearers will be present. On this occasion, a cultural programme showcasing Maharashtra’s rich tradition has also been organised from 5 pm at the Somaiya Maidan in Mumbai.”