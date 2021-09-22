Mumbai: BJP demands physical meetings of corporators, holds protest

The BJP on Wednesday staged a protest outside Mayor Kishori Pednekar’s office demanding physical meetings of statutory and special committees instead of online meetings.

Prabhakar Shinde along with party corporators sat on a dharna outside the mayor’s office in BMC head office at CSMT.

“The corporation should have physical meetings. They can allow those who have got two doses of vaccines. Sena is deliberately not allowing physical meetings. There was Rs 35 crore corruption in BEST digital ticketing proposal,” said Shinde.

On Tuesday, Shinde had written a letter to the mayor and municipal commissioner to allow physical meetings.

Denying the BJP’s allegations, Sena has said that the BJP should protest outside the commissioner office as it is the administration’s decision to hold online meetings.