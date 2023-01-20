Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar condemns BBC documentary on PM Modi

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar has strongly objected to a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even the Supreme Court has given a clean chit to him in the matter.

“We strongly condemn such a documentary about our PM, who has already attained global acclaim,” he told reporters on Friday, adding that the Opposition had for two decades maligned Modi’s image over the communal riots that took place in Gujarat when he was chief minister.

“The Opposition has fallen flat on its face… Now, attempts are being made to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the BBC,” he said.

Shelar said that under Modi, the party had achieved astounding success in elections held in various parts of the country. “The BJP became the number one party in Gujarat after bagging 53 per cent votes. This time the BJP won 156 out of 182 seats. The party won a record 86 per cent seats in Gujarat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“This was the biggest victory in history. Out of the 40 reserved seats in Gujarat, the BJP won 34 and out of the 27 tribal seats, it got 23. The BJP also managed to win 11 out of 13 seats reserved for SC communities,” he said.

He further said that despite the BJP being in power for seven consecutive terms, Gujarat has no anti-incumbency anywhere. “This clearly proves that the people have rejected the Opposition’s negative politics.”

Shelar said that at the BJP’s recent National Executive meeting, everyone expressed confidence that the party would win the elections coming up in nine states—Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh—on the back of the central government’s welfare schemes for the poor.

Advertisement

“We are proud that India has assumed the G20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leap that the country has taken speaks volumes about his leadership,” he added.