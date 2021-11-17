Mumbai: BJP-backed lawyer files complaint against comedian Vir Das for ‘defaming’ India, Modi

A Mumbai-based lawyer affiliated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) e-mailed a complaint to Mumbai Police against comedian Vir Das Tuesday alleging he has “defamed” India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his acts in the United States of America.

The comedian recently performed at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC where he criticised India based on contemporary issues.

Citing the video as “venomous and inflammatory”, the lawyer, Ashutosh Dubey, wrote an email to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking registration of an FIR against Das.

I have filed the complaint against Vir Das Indian Comedian with @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice for defaming & spoiling the image of India in the USA, which is inflammatory. He wilfully spelled inciting & derogatory statements against India, Indian women, & the PM of India. pic.twitter.com/xQuLuGwGZv — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) November 16, 2021

Dubey alleged that he made derogatory statements against Modi over the PM Care funds and is “wilfully spelling inciting and a derogatory statement against India”.

A senior police official said a complaint has been received but there is no non-cognizable complaint or FIR filed in the matter.