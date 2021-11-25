Mumbai: BJP alleges nexus between Param Bir and MVA govt

The NCP said Thursday that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who presented himself before the Mumbai Police on Thursday, did so out of fear that the police would act against him.

The BJP accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance of striking a deal with Singh and sought a CBI probe in the case filed against him.

NCP leader Nawab Malik said, “Singh’s appearance in Mumbai today proved that it was necessary that he be declared an absconder…He hasn’t reported to duty after he was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner. Singh moved the Supreme Court to get protection from arrest. Nobody will believe his contention in the apex court that he faces threat to his life.”

Malik said that action would be taken against Singh as per law. “Five cases have been registered against Singh. Four of the offences pertain to extortion. He was hidden away and is coming today. No one is above the law,” said Malik. He also termed Singh’s allegations against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh politically motivated.

“Singh alleged that Anil Deshmukh had been given a recovery target of Rs 100 crore. Deshmukh resigned after the allegations. The matter went before the Chandiwal Committee. The CBI and the ED have also registered a case against Deshmukh and arrested him. But they have not been able to present evidence in court yet. All these allegations are politically motivated. Anil Deshmukh is fighting a court battle. We will prove that he is innocent,” added Malik.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “There is a clear nexus between Shiv Sena and Param Bir Singh. This became evident from the response given in court by the state lawyer in the matter.”

The BJP also questioned the MVA government’s decision to not expedite action against Singh.

“After making serious charges against former home minister Anil Deshmukh of misusing police to raise Rs 100 crore funds, Singh disappeared for 261 days. Why did Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray not recommend the suspension of Singh to the Centre? Despite serious charges against Singh, why was a special squad not set up to locate his whereabouts? Why did Maha Vikas Aghadi government not seek help from other states?” Bhatkhalkar asked.

He added that the Sena had struck a deal with Singh to save its ministers. “The conduct of the state government shows. The Shiv Sena sought assurance from Singh not to expose the misdeeds of their cabinet minister, Anil Parab. In return, it promised no action would be taken against Singh,” Bhatkhalkar said.