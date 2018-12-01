Mumbai: Bird hits overhead wire, metro rail services affected

The train was taken out of service for inspection, said MMOPL spokesperson. (Representational image)

Metro services were affected for a brief period on Saturday afternoon after a bird hit an overhead wire of the rake operating between Versova and Ghatkopar.

According to a commuter, a loud sound was heard in the Versova-bound metro train that left from Ghatkopar station around 3.05 pm. The incident happened while the train was about to reach Jagruti Nagar station. The train was brought to a halt and the commuters were evacuated. The rake has been sent to the metro car depot.

A Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) spokesperson said, “The overhead equipment (OHE) between Ghatkopar and Jagruti Nagar was impacted and a Versova-bound train came to a temporary halt at 3.07 pm. The commuters from the train were safely evacuated at Jagruti Nagar station as a precautionary measure, and the train was taken out of service for inspection. The issue has been resolved now. Train services are back to normal.”