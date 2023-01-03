Mumbai biker sustains three deep cuts after getting entangled in kite’s thread

A biker suffered three deep cuts on his face and hands after he got entangled in a kite’s thread (manja) in Mumbai Sunday.

The injured has been identified as Jasbir Singh Batra, 51, a businessman. Batra was on his way to the domestic airport when the incident occurred.

According to police officials, Batra was riding the bike, whereas his friend Aditya Shukla was riding pillion. Shukla took Singh to the hospital and the latter is under treatment.

The Vakola police are conducting a probe into the matter. “We are trying to identify the person who was flying the kite,” said an officer.