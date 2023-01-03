scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Mumbai biker sustains three deep cuts after getting entangled in kite’s thread

The injured has been identified as Jasbir Singh Batra, 51, a businessman. Batra was on his way to the domestic airport when the incident occurred.

kite’s thread (manja) (file)
Listen to this article
Mumbai biker sustains three deep cuts after getting entangled in kite’s thread
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A biker suffered three deep cuts on his face and hands after he got entangled in a kite’s thread (manja) in Mumbai Sunday.

The injured has been identified as Jasbir Singh Batra, 51, a businessman. Batra was on his way to the domestic airport when the incident occurred.

According to police officials, Batra was riding the bike, whereas his friend Aditya Shukla was riding pillion. Shukla took Singh to the hospital and the latter is under treatment.

More from Mumbai

The Vakola police are conducting a probe into the matter. “We are trying to identify the person who was flying the kite,” said an officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 14:52 IST
Next Story

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr contract clause: May join Newcastle on loan if Magpies seal UCL spot

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close