Mumbai: Biker booked for ramming constable

Mumbai police have booked a bike rider for allegedly ramming his vehicle into an on-duty police constable near Bandra Worli sea-link on Wednesday.

The police said that the incident took place in the wee hours, when constable Sanjay Prabhu was on bandobast duty.

“I have been appointed for driving a police van. On Wednesday, we were informed about rash driving activities on the Western Express highway. Accordingly, we went and even got few rash drivers to the police station in order to find them,” said Prabhu.

“So I went and noticed that few riders were coming from the wrong way. We even had our police barricades in place but these riders were riding at a high speed and were not willing to stop. Later one bike crossed us and as I faced the other way, the rider came and dashed me from behind,” said Prabhu.

