Thursday, April 07, 2022
Mumbai: Bike thief caught in Jogeshwari, 11 two-wheelers recovered

The Meghwadi police in Jogeshwari sifted through CCTV footage to trace the accused Amit Tawde.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 7, 2022 10:31:11 am
During the further probe, Tawde confessed that he had stolen six Bajaj Pulsar, one Honda Activa, one Honda Shine, one Yamaha R 15 and one Hero Honda, said the police. (Representational)

The Meghwadi police in Jogeshwari (east) arrested a 30-year-old man and his aide for allegedly stealing 11 bikes and a scooter from different areas of Mumbai and recovered the vehicles.

On March 28, the complainant Mangesh Sawant, 30, a resident of Jogeshwari (Eeast), approached the Meghwadi police to complain about his stolen bike. The previous day, Sawant had parked his TVS Apache bike below a building near Shyamnagar pond in Jogeshwari from where an unknown person stole it, he alleged.

Based on Sawant’s complaint the police registered a first information report and started sifting through CCTV footage in the vicinity. Based on the lead, the police traced one Amit Tawde (30) from Andheri and arrested him.

Tawde, a resident of a chawl in Jogeshwari (east), had sold Sawant’s bike to Khalil Khan, a scrap dealer from Kurla (west), said the police. The police found out that Khan purchased three stolen two-wheelers from Tawde. During the further probe, Tawde confessed that he had stolen 11 two-wheelers, including six Bajaj Pulsar, one Honda Activa, one Honda Shine, one Yamaha R 15 and one Hero Honda, said the police.

