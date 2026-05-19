Bike-taxi riders likely to be barred from using multiple platforms, says Maharashtra Minister Sarnaik

The state government is considering restrictions on bike-taxi riders operating across multiple aggregator platforms in a single day, as part of a wider push to tighten regulation of the sector and strengthen passenger safety norms, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said.
The proposal was discussed at a Transport Department review meeting on the functioning of e-bike aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s advisor Kaustubh Dhavse, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, Cyber Crime DIG Yashasvi Yadav, Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and representatives of aggregator firms.
Officials said the state is preparing a comprehensive policy for bike-taxi aggregators that would introduce stricter norms for driver verification, vehicle monitoring and passenger safety.
According to Sarnaik, the government has observed several riders are registered with multiple platforms simultaneously and switch between companies during the course of a day, raising concerns over monitoring and accountability.
“Passenger safety, driver verification and transparency in the transport system are non-negotiable. Companies must operate only after complying with government rules and conditions. Any violation will invite strict action,” Sarnaik said.
As part of the proposed framework, the government is examining whether riders should be permitted to operate for only one aggregator platform in a day to ensure clearer accountability of drivers and vehicles attached to individual companies.
Reacting to the proposal, Mohammad Ridwan Sheikh, president of Maharashtra Rajya Raste Kamgar Sangh’s Abbas Transport Unit, said many riders depend on multiple platforms and gig-economy services to sustain their livelihoods.
“There are roughly 15,000 bike taxi riders operating in Mumbai, but there is no reliable data on how many of them are registered on multiple platforms because riders are not affiliated with any single organisation or company. Many riders work across different platforms and also undertake food, grocery and parcel deliveries depending on demand. Any restriction limiting them to one platform could affect their earning opportunities and livelihood,” Sheikh said.
At the same time, he backed regulation of the sector. “We have no objection to bike taxis. If they want to operate, they should come under the law. There should be proper documentation, verification, insurance and safety requirements, similar to those applicable to commercial passenger vehicles,” he said.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More