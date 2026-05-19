Bike-taxi riders likely to be barred from using multiple platforms, says Maharashtra Minister Sarnaik

According to Sarnaik, some riders work across multiple platforms in a day, raising monitoring and accountability concerns. (Express File Photo)

The state government is considering restrictions on bike-taxi riders operating across multiple aggregator platforms in a single day, as part of a wider push to tighten regulation of the sector and strengthen passenger safety norms, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

The proposal was discussed at a Transport Department review meeting on the functioning of e-bike aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s advisor Kaustubh Dhavse, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, Cyber Crime DIG Yashasvi Yadav, Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and representatives of aggregator firms.

Officials said the state is preparing a comprehensive policy for bike-taxi aggregators that would introduce stricter norms for driver verification, vehicle monitoring and passenger safety.