Mumbai: Big data, impact of climate change on India discussed at SP Jain conference

Big data, data science, climate change and its impact on India were issues in focus at the 12th Annual Indian Subcontinent Decision Sciences Institute (ISDSI) conference held at the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai. The ISDSI is a key part of the US-based Decision Sciences Institute (DSI).

The central theme of the conference was ‘Data-driven decision making in the digital age’. As many as 400 academicians, researchers, industry leaders and practitioners from management schools of eight countries, including India, took part in the programme. Over 325 research papers were presented in 20 parallel tracks.

Delivering the inaugural address, Gopichand Katragadda, group chief technology officer of Tata Sons, set the theme for big data and its possibilities. The keynote speakers for the conference were Prof Kingshuk Sinha of Carlson School, University of Minnesota; Ankur Thareja of Johnson Controls India; and Mridula Ramesh, founder of Sundaram Climate Institute.

The panels highlighted concerns that are critical in the country such as sustainably built environments, inclusion (health and disability), women in decision sciences in India, creating engaged pedagogy in collaboration with industry and publishing in high-quality journals.

In addition to panels, the workshops also featured topics such as theory of constraints and data localisation. Ranjan Banerjee, dean, SPJIMR, said, “At SPJIMR, our mission is to influence practice and promote value-based growth. Conferences such as ISDSI that brought several issues our country faces to the fore can do a lot to foster collaboration, spread best practices and help to positively impact the state of theory and practice with regard to scientific decision making.”